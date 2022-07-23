 Skip to main content
Keep ignorance out of politics

To the editor: Former President Trump’s speech in Anchorage on July 9 sends a red flag to voters about the quality of his candidate endorsements because he absurdly mocked rising ocean levels and justified this cataclysmic phenomenon by claiming that “There will be more seafront property.”

This statement is completely oblivious to the actual emanation of such a calamity.

