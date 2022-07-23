To the editor: Former President Trump’s speech in Anchorage on July 9 sends a red flag to voters about the quality of his candidate endorsements because he absurdly mocked rising ocean levels and justified this cataclysmic phenomenon by claiming that “There will be more seafront property.”
This statement is completely oblivious to the actual emanation of such a calamity.
Studies have proven that the effects of rising sea levels will cause severe catastrophic storms; coral bleaching due to rising ocean temperatures; salt contamination of wetlands; and the flooding of coastal properties. The list of associated disasters from climate change consequences is actually much longer and quite frightening.
Trump’s statements about the future of oceanfronts is heedless to the truth about rising sea levels.
This nonsensical claim should be a red flag to voters and a reminder that we need keep ignorance out of politics.