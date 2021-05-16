You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Keep Gary Newman on GVEA's board

To the editor: I encourage members in District 4 of our local electric cooperative to re-elect Gary Newman to another term on the GVEA Board of Directors. Paper ballots along with information for voting online was mailed out on May 14. Please take a few moments of time to vote and help our cooperative maintain proven leadership.

Gary Newman is one of the hardest working members on the GVEA board. He is committed to building trust in GVEA through steady improvements in communications with members. For example, he pushed for implementing the very useful outage map on the GVEA webpage. He supports stable and affordable rates and pressed for more effective right-of-way maintenance that reduced outages and increased power reliability to 99.99% in 2020. Price stability, power reliability, and community accountability all benefit from Director Newman’s hard work.

I can personally attest to Gary’s commitment to the community and the continued success of our electrical cooperative on behalf of its members. Please vote to retain Gary Newman on GVEA’s board.

 

