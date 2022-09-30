Keep borough representation at-large

To the editor: There hasn’t been much discussion about Proposition 2, a borough ballot issue, for continuing the at-large representation or establish seats by district. A letter on Sept. 25 argued for election by districts on the basis of it being less expensive to campaign and more accountable to neighborhoods as a smaller more local unit.
While running for office is definitely time consuming taking financial resources, serving is very demanding with long meetings weekly and lots of materials to read, absorb and discuss. Much of what the assembly does is applicable to the entire borough, not to individual neighborhoods. Even within any proposed district, there would be more than one neighborhood.
It was argued that neighborhoods have no direct connection to assembly members. I respectfully disagree. Anyone from a neighborhood with an issue can and have contacted individual assembly members.
I serve on the GVEA board of directors from a district that is mostly East Fairbanks. However, like our other six directors from their districts, we serve all our cooperative members. This is embedded in our policies and DNA. I’m capable of learning about issues in areas other than my district as I would expect our local government representatives to be as well.
Up until 1982, Interior/Fairbanks state House representatives were elected at-large. My observation was it worked pretty well. Fairbanks then got carved up into districts. Having tracked redistricting efforts for several decades with the politicization that has accompanied that process, I would not wish that on our local government.
I support keeping the at-large representation of our borough assembly members.