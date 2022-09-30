 Skip to main content
Keep borough representation at-large

To the editor: There hasn’t been much discussion about Proposition 2, a borough ballot issue, for continuing the at-large representation or establish seats by district. A letter on Sept. 25 argued for election by districts on the basis of it being less expensive to campaign and more accountable to neighborhoods as a smaller more local unit.

While running for office is definitely time consuming taking financial resources, serving is very demanding with long meetings weekly and lots of materials to read, absorb and discuss. Much of what the assembly does is applicable to the entire borough, not to individual neighborhoods. Even within any proposed district, there would be more than one neighborhood.

