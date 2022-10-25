Keep Alaska free: No on Ballot Measure 1

To the editor: Writing a new constitution for Alaska is not a task most of us today are suited for in our highly politicized, party-tribal society. Putting the community’s needs ahead of selfish concerns was a value held by the Greatest Generation, but that inclination is not commonplace today; instead people would create a constitution to suit themselves and their own interests.
Far right, religious cult members would love to find ways to control your life through provisions they intend to put in the state constitution; that is not Alaska! Their stated plans for our state constitution would shock many. Alaska has long been a place where people can choose how they live, without excess government interference. But many supporters of a constitutional convention would like to change that. If you don’t want more intrusions into your personal life, keep Alaska free and vote no.