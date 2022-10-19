Kawasaki, Matherly and the independent voter

To the editor: I have known Jim Matherly and Scott Kawasaki a long time. I served with Scott in the Legislature for four years and admire Scott as a person and as an advocate for Fairbanks. Jim has also earned my respect over his six years in the mayor’s office.
Scott’s politics are left of center, and his politics reflects that, while Jim’s politics are to the right of center, yet the two are kissing cousins over the center line when it comes time to their concerns for the well being of our community.
This election cycle feels like a change-cycle to me. Those who vote Democrat all the time, Scott’s your man, and those who vote Republican all the time, Jim’s your man. For independents who vote for the person and not the party, I encourage you to consider Jim’s candidacy. Jim is nonpartisan when it comes to his love for Fairbanks. He’s gone through our K-12 school system and raised his kids here and has had a robust private sector career in our community. Jim’s understanding of the needs of Fairbanks is as deep as Scott’s but his perspective is fresher and not compromised by too many years in Juneau.
Jim is a solid, fresh, independent voter’s choice for state Senate. Maybe that would free Scott to run for city mayor in the future, and they could swap jobs and both be winners for Fairbanks.