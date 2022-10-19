 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kawasaki, Matherly and the independent voter

To the editor: I have known Jim Matherly and Scott Kawasaki a long time. I served with Scott in the Legislature for four years and admire Scott as a person and as an advocate for Fairbanks. Jim has also earned my respect over his six years in the mayor’s office.

Scott’s politics are left of center, and his politics reflects that, while Jim’s politics are to the right of center, yet the two are kissing cousins over the center line when it comes time to their concerns for the well being of our community.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.