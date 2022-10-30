Kawasaki in the Senate

To the editor: I am supporting Scott Kawasaki in his reelection bid to represent Fairbanks in the state Senate. I have known Scott for a very long time and I find him honest and hardworking.
As a former member of the legislative committee for the city of Fairbanks for the last six years, I have met with Scott each year to present the issues facing Fairbanks for the city council. He has always been very welcoming and informative. Not only does he listen carefully but he provides insight into the issues and advises us who else we should contact to present these issues. Scott really cares about Fairbanks and it shows in his approach to the legislature and his constituents.