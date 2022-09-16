Kaneisha Radgosky for school board

To the editor: It’s important to have experience and understanding when representing Fairbanks children, families, teachers and staff as a member of the school board.
Kaneisha Radgosky’s first-hand knowledge of working in local schools, her military background, and having a child in the district is extremely helpful and useful to her understanding of the challenges and rewards that Fairbanks teachers and families experience every day. I especially appreciate Mrs. Radgosky’s focus on how to better support and advocate for career technical training in our schools.