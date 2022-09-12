To the editor: I support Kaneisha Radgosky for School Board Seat D and urge you to do the same.
Kaneisha arrived in Fairbanks a decade ago by way of the military. She and her husband chose to make Fairbanks their home and raise their family here.
Kaneisha knows that local schools are the center of the Fairbanks community and economy. As a board member she will ensure that our schools receive the funding, tools, and resources needed to develop students for career technical education. Kaneisha will also make sure teachers receive the respect and support they need by ensuring that they get a fair contract.
A respected registered nurse at Tanana Valley Clinic and Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, Kaneisha’s colleagues describe her as a strong leader who takes the time to listen to each person individually, noting that Kaneisha works well with a diverse group of people. Her experience within the complex world of medical care has prepared her for the many challenges our district currently faces.
People trust Kaneisha every day with their lives. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, you can trust her with your vote!
