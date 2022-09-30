Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Hardy for school board

To the editor: A couple of weeks ago I listened to the KUAC FM 89.9 coverage of the FNSB school board meeting. I was shocked to hear board Vice President April Smith speak about the United Nations. She talked about the U.N. supporting forced sterilization and promoting one world government. Having a QAnon believer on our school board is very disturbing.
I remember, during the peak of the pandemic, the board vice president talked about face masks as if they were a conspiracy. This type of behavior is dangerous and should not be tolerated.
Smith is not on the ballot next week. Les Nichols and Melissa Burnet are. The board vice president is actively supporting these two candidates. While they may have some good qualities, not denouncing the support of a QAnon believer is problematic. These two candidates will not get my vote. If they are elected, April Smith will probably be board president.
Fortunately, there are two excellent candidates running for school board. I admit that I have a soft spot for teachers and nurses. My mother was a teacher, and I had three incidents this summer that landed me in the hospital. The nurses were kind, empathetic, knowledgeable and healing. Teachers open the world to students, including providing skills for life.
Kaneisha Radgosky is a nurse and parent. She said, “I appreciate the significant responsibility that comes with serving on the FNSB school board and am committed to thoughtful and intentional decision-making.” Radgosky is committed to making decisions that are best for all FNSB students based on data and what works for our students and community.
Brandy Harty is a teacher and understands that an important part of the education picture is respecting teachers. She said, “It is important that we show our educators that we respect them and that we value them, and a big part of that is through our contract with them so that we can retain the educators that we already have here, and we’re able to recruit other skilled and qualified educators to our district.”
I urge you to vote for Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Harty.