Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Hardy for school board

To the editor: A couple of weeks ago I listened to the KUAC FM 89.9 coverage of the FNSB school board meeting. I was shocked to hear board Vice President April Smith speak about the United Nations. She talked about the U.N. supporting forced sterilization and promoting one world government. Having a QAnon believer on our school board is very disturbing.

I remember, during the peak of the pandemic, the board vice president talked about face masks as if they were a conspiracy. This type of behavior is dangerous and should not be tolerated.

