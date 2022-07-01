 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justice Alito’s extreme opinion

  • Comments

To the editor: Before the official details on Justice Alito’s faultily argued and downright malevolent principle opinion going far beyond the Mississippi law he was supposedly addressing became available, it was hard for most of us to imagine just how far an ostensibly fanatical justice would go to establish a religious state in total disregard of the First Amendment to our Constitution.

While the religious view, shared by, say, former Vice President Pence, that life begins at conception and therefore killing a fetus at any point of development is murder, is certainly a legitimate belief, to force that view on people who do not share it is another matter entirely. Pursuing this path risks causing the United States to be no different than a radical Islamic state with Sharia Law.

Since the Alito opinion is structurally indistinguishable from the Dred Scott decision perpetuating slavery, it likely won’t stand the test of time. In particular, Alito nonsensically argues a mother’s rights aren’t explicitly constitutionally enumerated; ergo, only the fetus has rights while the mother has none. His ridiculous opinion also runs afoul of the Ninth Amendment which says that other rights not explicitly enumerated cannot be abrogated. However, Alito’s extreme opinion has enabled a number of states like South Dakota to impose a total ban on all abortions, including use of the morning after abortion pill which should be used with medical supervision. Unless a woman has enough money to fly to Las Vegas for medical supervision she may be at risk. And South Dakota is not the only state instituting such draconian laws.

What needs to be done nationally, in addition to immediately legally challenging total bans like South Dakota’s, is to introduce a federal law requiring all states to provide medical aid to women seeking an abortion up to Mississippi’s 12-week cutoff. The Supreme Court didn’t technically overrule Roe. It’s just that Alito’s slash and burn opinion is an extreme outlier. Hence, such a bill could likely be passed in the Senate or House.

Meanwhile in Alaska, what to do? Hint: Stop Dunleavy’s abortion ban mischief by voting the Walker-Drygas ticket Aug. 16th.

William Hibler

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.