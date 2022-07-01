Justice Alito’s extreme opinion

To the editor: Before the official details on Justice Alito’s faultily argued and downright malevolent principle opinion going far beyond the Mississippi law he was supposedly addressing became available, it was hard for most of us to imagine just how far an ostensibly fanatical justice would go to establish a religious state in total disregard of the First Amendment to our Constitution.
While the religious view, shared by, say, former Vice President Pence, that life begins at conception and therefore killing a fetus at any point of development is murder, is certainly a legitimate belief, to force that view on people who do not share it is another matter entirely. Pursuing this path risks causing the United States to be no different than a radical Islamic state with Sharia Law.
Since the Alito opinion is structurally indistinguishable from the Dred Scott decision perpetuating slavery, it likely won’t stand the test of time. In particular, Alito nonsensically argues a mother’s rights aren’t explicitly constitutionally enumerated; ergo, only the fetus has rights while the mother has none. His ridiculous opinion also runs afoul of the Ninth Amendment which says that other rights not explicitly enumerated cannot be abrogated. However, Alito’s extreme opinion has enabled a number of states like South Dakota to impose a total ban on all abortions, including use of the morning after abortion pill which should be used with medical supervision. Unless a woman has enough money to fly to Las Vegas for medical supervision she may be at risk. And South Dakota is not the only state instituting such draconian laws.
What needs to be done nationally, in addition to immediately legally challenging total bans like South Dakota’s, is to introduce a federal law requiring all states to provide medical aid to women seeking an abortion up to Mississippi’s 12-week cutoff. The Supreme Court didn’t technically overrule Roe. It’s just that Alito’s slash and burn opinion is an extreme outlier. Hence, such a bill could likely be passed in the Senate or House.
Meanwhile in Alaska, what to do? Hint: Stop Dunleavy’s abortion ban mischief by voting the Walker-Drygas ticket Aug. 16th.
William Hibler
Fairbanks