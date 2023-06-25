Just how important is education funding anyway?

To the editor: I would like to applaud our state Legislature for the increases to education funding contained in the proposed state budget. Education is our future. If you don’t believe that then we will continue to see our test scores and performance dive in the coming years.
I have been an Alaska education for over 30 years and it is clear: Providing a quality education for our students is difficult without adequate resources. Too often our elected officials have put our children’s future opportunities on the chopping block while providing tax breaks and general fund giveaways to the oil companies. This short-term approach is what is devastating our education system, environment and even our wild salmon.
Education funding has been losing ground to inflation for over a decade, and this years’ Legislature voted to address this trend. If you look at our Alaska Constitution, the very first article under Health, Education and Welfare addresses the need for the state to provide for our children and grandchildren. It reads, “The legislature shall by general law establish and maintain a system of public schools open to all children of the State, and may provide for other public educational institutions. Schools and institutions so established shall be free from sectarian control. No money shall be paid from public funds for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.”
By first addressing the need to fund education, this shined through as a priority when the Alaskan Constitution was first written. This article requires the state to fulfill the responsibility to education. The assumption is that education would be properly funded.
I would like to commend the governor for meeting with education leaders to get input. I was thankful for a short visit I had with him to discuss education. I found Mr. Dunlevy to be interested and engaged, and he asked the right questions. He does have a background in education himself. I can’t understand why he would not follow the Legislature’s lead and sign the budget as is? Maybe the future is not that important?