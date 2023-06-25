 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just how important is education funding anyway?

To the editor: I would like to applaud our state Legislature for the increases to education funding contained in the proposed state budget. Education is our future. If you don’t believe that then we will continue to see our test scores and performance dive in the coming years.

I have been an Alaska education for over 30 years and it is clear: Providing a quality education for our students is difficult without adequate resources. Too often our elected officials have put our children’s future opportunities on the chopping block while providing tax breaks and general fund giveaways to the oil companies. This short-term approach is what is devastating our education system, environment and even our wild salmon.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.