To the editor: I am pleased and honored to write a letter of support for June Rogers, candidate for Fairbanks City Council Seat B.
June and I were both born and raised in Fairbanks and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1962. We have kept in touch all these years. I have been impressed with and proud of June; she is a remarkable wife, mother, friend and contributor to our community. June has a unique combination of life experiences that position her to continue as an outstanding member of the Fairbanks City Council. She has worked in the nonprofit sector as a leader, and she owns a business with her husband. June knows, understands and appreciates people from all walks of life in our community.
I saw a quote recently that describes June’s approach to life and service on the City Council, a quote from the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Fight for the thing that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” That is June, an empathetic and caring person who is a natural leader.
Please vote June Rogers for City Council Seat B.