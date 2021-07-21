You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Judicial activism vs. judicial restraint

To the editor: There are two types of judges in the federal and state supreme courts: those who judge with the mindset that the Constitution is outdated and those who judge with the mindset that the Constitution should be preserved as much as possible. These two types of judging styles are labeled as judicial activism and judicial restraint. The general idea is that judicial activist judges will rule with an ever-changing interpretation of the legal system and its authority while judicial restraint judges take a position reluctant to change in order to avoid overstepping their intended boundaries.

Both styles can start out with good intentions, but judicial activism inherently contains much more danger than judicial restraint. A judicial activist will see the Constitution as an aged, outdated document which is not sufficient for the modern world and will view it in the way that he wants to interpret it. In other words, there is no set standard to base his rulings off of. His rulings can be practically whatever he wants them to be.

A judge who practices judicial restraint will understand that the Constitution was written clearly and concisely for one purpose — to keep the government from overstepping its bounds. With this mindset, his rulings have a set standard and are much more predictable. His rulings reflect what the Constitution states, sometimes resulting in a reduction of the government’s involvement in matters that may be better off privately owned.

A judicial activist almost always rules in favor of stricter and bigger government, as the Constitution no longer matters to him. More laws are created and more restrictions and limitations are passed. The question can be asked — if the founding fathers were to see what their government and nation has become today, would they see it as a nation that still loves God and the relative freedom this nation provides? Or would they see a nation more overbearing than they could have ever imagined “still based” on their Constitution?

