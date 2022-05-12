John Coghill and something to consider

To the editor: As a career prosecutor who retired as the Anchorage district attorney in 2020, I encourage voters to consider the fact that John Coghill, while a member of the Alaska State Senate, was the prime sponsor of and vocal advocate for enactment of SB91. SB91, of course, being the “criminal justice reform” that was to remedy the ills of our system here in Alaska. I have my opinion as to whether SB 91 was well advised. I suspect you voters have your own opinions. Something to keep in mind as you cast your ballots for the United States representative.
John Novak
Anchorage