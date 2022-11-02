John Bennett for Senate District Q

To the editor: I encourage people living in Senate District Q to vote for John Bennett on Nov. 8. In the 45 years I have known John, I have met few people able to match his energy and work ethic. John has a diverse set of employment experiences in both blue collar and the professional and scientific environments.
John worked his way through the University of Alaska Fairbanks (B.S. geology) as a union laborer on the trans-Alaska pipeline and in Prudhoe Bay. At times he also worked as a bartender, cab driver and in mineral exploration. After UAF, John served the public for nearly 30 years as an engineering assistant, materials geologist, and hydrologist for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He was an ASEA union steward and served on state contract negotiation committees during multiple contract cycles. John takes seriously his responsibilities when he is representing the interests of others and his need to listen and respond to their concerns.
John’s goals when he goes to Juneau are to set realistic priorities emphasizing revenue stability, including eliminating subsidies to the oil and gas industry, and updating our mining laws to ensure extraction activities benefit Alaska people who are the ultimate stewards of our resources. John understands the need to make investments in infrastructure that support community development and responsible natural resource development.
Our greatest resource, our people — especially our children — need and deserve our most important investment objective: a strong commitment to K-12 education, including vocational and technical training, and rebuilding our university, which has endured irresponsible budget cuts under the current governor. None of these goals can be achieved without resolution of the conflicts surrounding the Permanent Fund dividend. Recognizing the need to protect the fund’s principle for future generations, John would insist that any formula for distributing earnings must be sustainable in perpetuity.
Finally, John is opposed to holding a constitutional convention which is both unnecessary and dangerous to the integrity of the Alaska Constitution, which is a model of clarity and fairness.
Alaskans are tired of the partisan gridlock in Juneau. John Bennett will be a thoughtful and responsible voice for Senate District Q. Please give him your vote on Nov. 8.