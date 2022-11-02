 Skip to main content
John Bennett for Senate District Q

To the editor: I encourage people living in Senate District Q to vote for John Bennett on Nov. 8. In the 45 years I have known John, I have met few people able to match his energy and work ethic. John has a diverse set of employment experiences in both blue collar and the professional and scientific environments.

John worked his way through the University of Alaska Fairbanks (B.S. geology) as a union laborer on the trans-Alaska pipeline and in Prudhoe Bay. At times he also worked as a bartender, cab driver and in mineral exploration. After UAF, John served the public for nearly 30 years as an engineering assistant, materials geologist, and hydrologist for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He was an ASEA union steward and served on state contract negotiation committees during multiple contract cycles. John takes seriously his responsibilities when he is representing the interests of others and his need to listen and respond to their concerns.

