Jim Matherly for the community

To the editor: In some elections, we make choices between candidates we don’t know well or are untested in politics. This year we have a choice between two candidates running for the Fairbanks state senate seat: Scott Kawasaki vs Jim Matherly. Here are two well known candidates with verifiable records serving in public office. We have a clear choice.
I follow state politics with a close eye. It is clear to me which candidate exhibits leadership and strong advocacy for Fairbanks and the Interior. Jim Matherly has served our community well as city mayor. He listens to his constituents and exhibits strong leadership. He is not afraid to make bold decisions.