To the editor: I have served on the Fairbanks City Council with Jerry Cleworth and worked with Jerry as a member of the city’s finance committee and as a member of the city’s Permanent Fund advisory board.
Jerry has always integrated in his decision process what he believes is in the best long-term interest of the city of Fairbanks. His decisions are not influence by political heat and/or political contributions from individuals or organizations. Jerry is a strong supporter of the city’s charter and the need for the council to annually produce a balanced budget. He has always supported the city’s capital fund, a fund set up to provide resources needed to replace equipment such as police cars, graders and fire trucks. If a police car has a useful service life of five years, the council needs to set aside one fifth of the cost of the vehicle in the current year’s budget, thus matching the vehicle use with funds to be used to replace the vehicle. Looking beyond a current year budget and setting aside funds to keep the city’s equipment up to speed is difficult for some council members. “Spend it all now” is often the wrong answer. Council members need to look beyond the current year and make decisions that support the long-term future of Fairbanks.
When an issue is presented, he researches and if applicable he will reach into his past knowledge as to how a similar issue was dealt with, and he assembles an above-board response. I did not always agree with his position, but I knew where he stood and why he took his position. Jerry will research, conclude and share his justifications.
Jerry has the city experience as mayor, as a multiple term council member and the business background to help the city move forward. Please join me in voting for Jerry Cleworth for Fairbanks City Council.