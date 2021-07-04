You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

It's the Alaska blueberries

  • Comments

To the editor: My daughter and I went for a ride the other day, just to get out of the house. We drove up on Birch Hill and down East Birch Hill. There were three kids selling lemonade, blueberry lemonade, cupcakes and blueberry muffins. We decided to stop and get a drink.

The young man told us what all they had, and that they had made everything that morning. And that they were made with Alaska blueberries and all organic. We ended up getting a glass of blueberry lemonade and two blueberry muffins. And let me tell you, those were the best muffins I have ever eaten. The lemonade was really good, too.

Great job kids. We’ll be looking for you the next time we take a drive.

 

