It's not a conflict; it's war

To the editor: I cannot believe that there are still people who talk about Russian-Ukrainian “conflict.” We are not in Russia, where it is a felony to pronounce the word “war.” When a big bully punches the face a much smaller kid without provocation, it is not a conflict, is it?

Just like Germany with the annexations of Sudetenland in 1938, followed by Austria and Czechoslovakia, Russia uses packets of ethnic Russian population as a pretext for invasions. Those who point to NATO, American imperialism, Biden, the EU or whatever else as causes of the current catastrophe very much remind us of those who tried to appease Hitler in the 1930s by letting him devour his immediate neighbors. This is not a frivolous comparison. We are all clairvoyant when it concerns the past, but inertia prevents us from recognizing fascism as soon as it applies a slightly different makeup. Russia has been a fascist country for a while, even though it lacks a definable ideology.

Fascism, according to dictionary, is a regime “that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, with a tendency toward forcible suppression of opposition and actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.” Fascist regimes do not need a provocation for aggression. They organically need enemies, like viruses need hosts.

Putin and Russia bear a full responsibility for this war. Putin even explicitly spoke of “the final solution of the Ukrainian question.” What other proof do you need?

Yelena Matusevich

Fairbanks

