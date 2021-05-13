It's Moscow Mitch

To the editor: “100% of our focus is in stopping this new administration” said Sen. Mitch McConnell recently during a news conference.
Not working with the administration. Not working for the American public. Just preventing the administration from doing what President Biden calls work for the American public.
This is reminiscent of McConnell’s stance during the Obama administration when he stated, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” Later, McConnell took credit for making sure that there were many federal judicial vacancies left open at the end of Obama’s administration.
“Moscow Mitch” McConnell has been leading the Republican Party opposition to effective governance of this country for too long. Priding himself on his effectiveness at partisanship and power politics rather than on helping the American people, he has been one of the larger reasons that the Republican Party has strayed so far from what it once was under Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.
Why he gets the support that he does is probably largely due to the opinionated, fear mongering, foreign owned media that supports him. This media has commentators who employ “alternative facts,” promote conspiracy theories and repeat outright lies to polarize the country.
While I occasionally check them out to see what they are saying and as importantly what they avoid talking about, I avoid supporting that media that I consider treasonous and suggest that others avoid them as well.