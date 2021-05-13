You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

It's Moscow Mitch

  • Comments

To the editor: “100% of our focus is in stopping this new administration” said Sen. Mitch McConnell recently during a news conference.

Not working with the administration. Not working for the American public. Just preventing the administration from doing what President Biden calls work for the American public.

This is reminiscent of McConnell’s stance during the Obama administration when he stated, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” Later, McConnell took credit for making sure that there were many federal judicial vacancies left open at the end of Obama’s administration.

“Moscow Mitch” McConnell has been leading the Republican Party opposition to effective governance of this country for too long. Priding himself on his effectiveness at partisanship and power politics rather than on helping the American people, he has been one of the larger reasons that the Republican Party has strayed so far from what it once was under Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.

Why he gets the support that he does is probably largely due to the opinionated, fear mongering, foreign owned media that supports him. This media has commentators who employ “alternative facts,” promote conspiracy theories and repeat outright lies to polarize the country.

While I occasionally check them out to see what they are saying and as importantly what they avoid talking about, I avoid supporting that media that I consider treasonous and suggest that others avoid them as well.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.