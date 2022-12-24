It's more than our love of guns

To the editor: Mr. Allan may have a tender heart but he is sorely mistaken. The wave of violence is not a result of “society’s love for guns.” The cause of this violence is a determined and prolonged policy of not enforcing the law. Refusing to hold offenders responsible for their actions. Trying to make things so bad we will beg to have firearms outlawed. History has shown how disarmed people fare at the hands of majority populations and governments that go off the rails.
A quick look showed that in 2017, 12,700 cases of illegal firearms purchases were referred for investigation. Twelve were prosecuted (USGAO SEP 2018). Less than one-tenth of 1%.
Then Mr. Allan conflates automatic weapons which have been federally regulated since 1932 with semi-automatic weapons. Citizens of every stripe have been using semi-automatic firearms for well over a century; they are nothing new.
Finally, law abiding armed citizens cannot “prevent” violence committed by criminals. They can, and do, stop criminals committing crimes by force of arms on a regular basis, up to half of known incidents between 2014 and 2021 (Washington Examiner 04OCT22). Oddly, the FBI, which fails to prosecute unlawful purchase attempts, attempts to downplay that statistic and may vastly undercount the number of crimes thwarted by an armed citizen.
The founders knew what they were doing when they guaranteed the right of the people to be armed. They also knew how to deal with violent criminals.