It's more than our love of guns

To the editor: Mr. Allan may have a tender heart but he is sorely mistaken. The wave of violence is not a result of “society’s love for guns.” The cause of this violence is a determined and prolonged policy of not enforcing the law. Refusing to hold offenders responsible for their actions. Trying to make things so bad we will beg to have firearms outlawed. History has shown how disarmed people fare at the hands of majority populations and governments that go off the rails.

A quick look showed that in 2017, 12,700 cases of illegal firearms purchases were referred for investigation. Twelve were prosecuted (USGAO SEP 2018). Less than one-tenth of 1%.

