 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's all clear as mud

To the editor: The paper’s sports reporter has once again found sports too confining. In his latest foray into partisanship and the culture war, Mr. Olsen draws upon his experience working at the State Department, negotiating with the Kremlin, advising the White House, and recruiting for the CIA to set the teenage Biden administration straight.

He informs us that the best course of action for Ms. Griner would have been to have plead guilty and await a compassionate pardon by Putin. If Griner had any qualms regarding Putin’s capacity for compassion, I’d assume Olsen would refer her to the women and children of Ukraine.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.