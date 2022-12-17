It's all clear as mud

To the editor: The paper’s sports reporter has once again found sports too confining. In his latest foray into partisanship and the culture war, Mr. Olsen draws upon his experience working at the State Department, negotiating with the Kremlin, advising the White House, and recruiting for the CIA to set the teenage Biden administration straight.
He informs us that the best course of action for Ms. Griner would have been to have plead guilty and await a compassionate pardon by Putin. If Griner had any qualms regarding Putin’s capacity for compassion, I’d assume Olsen would refer her to the women and children of Ukraine.
Alternatively, Olsen is aghast that the prisoner swap couldn’t have included Marc Fogel. He suggests waiting the Russians out a year or two or longer. He imagines some kind of “pressure” could be applied to the Kremlin because Biden pardoned low level cannabis offenders in the USA — “surely,” he says.
Complaint number three is that Griner jumped the prisoner swap queue because she’s famous. Olsen is upset that her “associates” contacted the White House seeking help. Per Mr. Olsen, this led to an error by the State Department in classifying Griner as wrongfully detained. In Olsen’s experience negotiating with the Kremlin, this decreased the likelihood of the aforementioned compassionate Putin releasing her without a prisoner swap. Olsen fails to explain why Marc Fogel hasn’t been compassionately released despite the fact that he hasn’t been classified as wrongfully detained.
Mr. Olsen, of course, brings up Griner’s exercise of her free speech right.
This criticism of Griner has nothing — nothing — to do with this story. But the echo chamber does echo, doesn’t it?
If all this seems clear as mud it’s because Olsen’s complaint is equally so. He is certainly upset about something. But, being a bear of little brain, I just can’t quite noodle out what that may be. So, I look forward to future opinion pieces wherein he can conflate Hunter’s laptop or drag queen story hour and Lathrop flag football.
In any event his opinions should be labeled as such and not passed off as reporting.