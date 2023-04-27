It's a people problem

To the editor: In the Apr. 18 News-Miner local resident Don Callahan advocates for the banning of “assault weapons.” In order to enact a law on something the law has to define what that something is.
In 1994, Congress and Bill Clinton banned assault weapons. There was a specific definition of “assault weapon.” However, that definition left a lot of room for variation and most AR-15 type rifles only needed some minor changes to avoid the label. AR-15s were still sold during that time. You can use this link to see the 1994 definition, www.congress.gov/bill/103rd-congress/house-bill/4296/text.
That ban expired in 2004 and ARs have been available in any legal form since. In fact, there is now a multi-million, maybe even billion, dollar industry in making and selling AR parts. Thousands of people are employed all over this country making parts for the AR-15 type rifle. I suspect that there are now over a million AR-15 style rifles in private hands. The ability to “ban” AR-15 type firearms is literally impossible.
But let’s pretend that what Mr. Callahan wants actually happens. Will mass shooting come to a stop? Not likely. That is because mass shootings are mostly a people problem. As long as there are people who wish to do harm in large numbers there will be ways for them to do so. Two small revolvers would allow a shooter multiple shots, and a revolver is much more easily concealed than an AR rifle. There are millions of semi-auto pistols in our society today. Two of these will allow even more shots to be fired.
If all AR-15s and other “assault” type rifles disappeared tomorrow, we would still have mass shootings. Until we begin solving the people problem, the horrors of mass killings will continue.