It's a people problem

To the editor: In the Apr. 18 News-Miner local resident Don Callahan advocates for the banning of “assault weapons.” In order to enact a law on something the law has to define what that something is.

In 1994, Congress and Bill Clinton banned assault weapons. There was a specific definition of “assault weapon.” However, that definition left a lot of room for variation and most AR-15 type rifles only needed some minor changes to avoid the label. AR-15s were still sold during that time. You can use this link to see the 1994 definition, www.congress.gov/bill/103rd-congress/house-bill/4296/text.

