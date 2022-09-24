 Skip to main content
It's a pass on natural gass

To the editor: Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is quickly becoming an obsolete fuel source. The Lower 48 is switching away from it. Banks are saying they want nothing to do with it. The main driver of LNG development was its comparatively cheap cost, and that cost has been quickly rising as the easily accessible sources are all being used up, even before the recent actions of Russia invading Ukraine.

The federal government wants to sell leases to millions of acres of Alaska to develop LNG.

