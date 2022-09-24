It's a pass on natural gass

To the editor: Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is quickly becoming an obsolete fuel source. The Lower 48 is switching away from it. Banks are saying they want nothing to do with it. The main driver of LNG development was its comparatively cheap cost, and that cost has been quickly rising as the easily accessible sources are all being used up, even before the recent actions of Russia invading Ukraine.
The federal government wants to sell leases to millions of acres of Alaska to develop LNG.
I could talk about environmental effects, but instead let’s take a cold, hard look at what really drives this: money. Does developing LNGs make fiscal sense?
According to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, today’s already high gas prices would have to more than triple in order to recoup the investment in developing LNGs. I call that a resounding ‘no.’
There are better options. I see a future in which we use the tidal energy.
A sadly little known fact is that Cook Inlet has enough potential tidal energy to power the entire state of Alaska. Not just Anchorage, not just the southern coast, the entire state. One of the main obstacles holding this back is a way to transport that tidal energy. Alaska is a big state to put it mildly.
That’s where green hydrogen comes in. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen using renewable energy. Once split and put into a stable form (the popular one right now is ammonia), green hydrogen can be transported just like oil or LNG. It’s a market on the rise. Countries like Japan are already looking to import hydrogen. Estimates for green hydrogen cost are about the same as for LNGs today. Those prices would remain stable or even decrease over time if the market evolves like solar or wind. All this means we can still be an energy exporter.
The choices seem pretty clear: throw away money so we can be a late follower on LNG, or set ourselves up as a leader in the burgeoning green hydrogen market. Personally, I prefer the latter.