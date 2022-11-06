It takes a strong foundation

To the editor: Vote for strong foundations. Many in Fairbanks recall the sagging and tilting houses built on permafrost off Farmers Loop Road. It is likley the builders spent quite a lot of thought and money on cabinets, flooring and fixtures. But not on foundations. Over time those preferences and the money spent on them became meaningless as the house crumbled and became unlivable.
A state or nation that does not and will not protect the most innocent and vulnerable will go the way of those houses, crumbling and becoming increasingly dangerous and unlivable. We are seeing in America.
In Alaska a 14-year-old impregnated by her mom’s boyfriend or any other predatory adult can have an abortion without mom knowing about it.
In Alaska it is legal for a mom carrying a 6-pound baby who can hear and knows her mothers voice to decide to kill that baby if she can find a physician who will perform the execution.
Vote for those who will protect life and vote “yes” on Prop 1!
Those who run around like chickens shouting “threat to democracy” don’t want democracy to work in Alaska. The ads you are seeing saying vote no on 1 are funded by progressive elitists groups from Washington, D.C., and what is their main concern about us having a constitutional convention? They are afraid to let Alaskans decide on what, if any, limits to place on abortion law in our own state. Let the people vote! Let democracy work! Protect the most vulnerable!