It takes a strong foundation

To the editor: Vote for strong foundations. Many in Fairbanks recall the sagging and tilting houses built on permafrost off Farmers Loop Road. It is likley the builders spent quite a lot of thought and money on cabinets, flooring and fixtures. But not on foundations. Over time those preferences and the money spent on them became meaningless as the house crumbled and became unlivable.

A state or nation that does not and will not protect the most innocent and vulnerable will go the way of those houses, crumbling and becoming increasingly dangerous and unlivable. We are seeing in America.

