Is it so hard to follow the law?

  • Comments

To the editor: In a year with high oil revenues and an $80 billion-plus Permanent Fund, the Alaska Legislature and governor are ignoring the PFD law and cutting your lawful dividends — at a time when Alaskans need the money the most. At a time when we should put “Alaskans First.”

The Alaska Legislature is ignoring the Alaska Constitution that requires putting excess revenues into the state savings account. Current levels of state government spending are unsustainable, and we will need the savings when oil prices dip, which they will.

Instead, the Alaska Legislature is adding over $2 billion in spending to the current and next years’ budgets. At the same time, requiring an $800 million tax increase in future years in order to give Alaskans a “partial” small dividend.

The state budget has the same structural deficit that we had when Gov. Dunleavy came into office. No progress has been made. And, your lawful dividend has not been paid.

When you elect me, Charlie Pierce, as your governor, I will veto spending that takes money from the pockets of Alaskans.

Legislators, lobbyists and politicians First? NO! “Alaskans First” in a Pierce administration.

Charlie Pierce

Soldotna

Charlie Pierce is a candidate for governor of Alaska.

