Is democracy threatened?

To the editor: In an extensive poll focusing on Jan. 6, CBS examined whether or not our democracy is threatened. Based on 34% of 2,063 voters polled responding affirmatively in response to the question “ ... did Biden lose the election,” Democrats are claiming the sky is falling.
While response to this question is indeed troubling, when we focus on disapproval of the tragic riots, there is much more agreement with 76% of Republicans strongly or very strongly disapproving, versus 88% of Democrats. On characterization of the riots, however, there is strong disagreement. In response to the question “Were the Jan 6 riots an insurrection,” 85% of Democrats say yes whereas 79% of Republicans say no. Finally, in a particularly disquieting poll question, ‘Should elected officials be investigated to determine their role in the riots,” 92% of Democrats say yes versus 37% of Republicans.
Consequently, in a concerted media blitz based on insisting that our democracy is threatened by the Jan. 6 “attempted coup” by Trump and his allies, Democrats are shilling their insurrectionist hysterics. They have also vowed to punish all those responsible (including sitting members of Congress) via the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots and are additionally demanding an end to the filibuster so they can, with a nonmajority of elected Senators, push through sweeping changes to our voting laws.
All this is being carried out with no real opportunity for effective Republican rebuttal. Notably, based on a Jan. 9 Margaret Hoover “Firing Line” interview with the two Republicans allowed on the hand-picked Select Committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger believes there was an attempted coup and any colluding elected official could be potentially barred from serving for office (as ostensibly also does co-committee chair Republican Liz Cheney).
Many of us, however, maintain threats to democracy are not coming from some bumbling rightwing “Stop the Steal” ne’er-do-wells but rather from Democrats and disgruntled Republicans who are turning the House Select Committee into a Salem witch trial tribunal matching the McCarthy anti-sommunist committee of yore.
So while we all perhaps agree democracy is threatened, we likely disagree strongly from whence the attack cometh.