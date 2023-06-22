Internet for all at what cost?

To the editor: The June 20 DNM article about the USDA Rural Development providing internet to three areas of Alaska might temper your thoughts on “socialism” if you live in the Kenai Peninsula Borough or one of the two Nome census areas receiving $82,000,000 for internet access.
For the Kenai area, the granted cost is $79,746 for each of the 158 individual and businesses to be served. For the two Nome areas it drops “way down” to just $38,674 for each of the 905 recipients for one area and the bargain price of $21,237 per recipient for the other Nome area of 1,648.