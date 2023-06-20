To the editor: The North Star Imagination Library recently celebrated a huge milestone: 15 years of providing books to children under 5! In a recent interview, I was unclear about the structure of the program. The Imagination Library has always been, and will always be, absolutely free for participating families! The only requirements to participate are that the child must be under the age of 5 and must live within the Fairbanks North Star Borough or a Tanana Chiefs Conference community. Once registered, an age-appropriate book arrives each month in the mailbox for children and families to read and keep forever. These books are a gift from the community with support from the Dollywood Foundation who help keep the cost low (a $25 donation will provide books for a child for an entire year!)
We would not have reached our 15-year anniversary (and over 565,000 books mailed) without the generosity of this Golden Heart Community. Major support has been provided for years from Best Beginnings, Goodcents Grant, Kinross Fort Knox, Alaska 529, Tanana Chiefs Conference and many more individuals, businesses and civic organizations who share our mission of inspiring a lifelong love of reading.