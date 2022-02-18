 Skip to main content
Inside the parties

To the editor: I applaud Bob Bowers for his letter to the editor and the News-Miner for actually printing it. His letter spoke the truth. Biden is not worthy of being president. They guy can not carry on a coherent conversation without a teleprompter.

Lisa Murkowski voted to impeach President Trump over a fake dossier and a fake phone call, which were both found to be completely false. Joe leaves Americans to die in Afghanistan in his botched pull out and leaves American artillery there — billions of dollars of artillery, mind you. That’s treason. Does Lisa vote to impeach him? Nope. Why, you ask? Because Lisa answers to Pelosi.

We were paying under $3 per gallon for gas under President Trump. Now we are paying $4 per gallon under Biden. It is sad how many Alaskans support Biden and Murkowski. How many more booster shots do you need before you wake up and realize the vaccine and masks don’t work?

Everyone likes to say Trump is a Nazi but who is making you get a vaccine to go into certain places? That’s right — the Democratic Party.

