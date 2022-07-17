Infrastructure bill is good for Alaska

To the editor: I was surprised to read in the July 14 News-Miner that candidate Kelly Tshibaka was quoted criticizing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as not being really about infrastructure and, implicitly, Sen. Murkowski for voting for it.
I have read the extensive bill with my particular attention on broadband and electric transmission funding. It will bring needed connectivity and increased reliability and cost savings to Alaskans. There is also significant funding for a number of transportation initiatives to fix deficiencies our roads and bridges.
These all would seem to regular Alaskans as being infrastructure improvements that are sorely needed in our state. Over the next five years that the funding covers, implementing the bipartisan infrastructure bill will improve life for Alaskans and our economy.
Gary Newman
Fairbanks