Influence consequences

To the editor: Why these days do the Republicans rush to support Herschel Walker when evidence arises that he was violent toward his girlfriends and hypocritically payed for one to have an abortion despite his avowed opposition to any abortions whatsoever, compared to what happened when the Democrat and comedian Al Franken was pressured to resign from the Senate for unproven accusations of inappropriate words to women.
Is it because the Republicans have been convinced by right wing media to engage in a divisive war against the nonconservatives whereas the Democrats mostly continue to put their efforts into trying to improve the country as a whole