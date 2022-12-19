 Skip to main content
Industrial vs. commercial trucking

To the editor: Industrial trucking and commercial trucking are not the same. Ore haul trucks carrying ore from Manh Choh to Fort Knox are not the same as semi cabs pulling containers from the train yard to the box stores or water trucks carrying water to people’s houses or GVEA trucks going out to fix outages.

Industrial trucking needs industrial haul roads.

