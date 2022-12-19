Industrial vs. commercial trucking

To the editor: Industrial trucking and commercial trucking are not the same. Ore haul trucks carrying ore from Manh Choh to Fort Knox are not the same as semi cabs pulling containers from the train yard to the box stores or water trucks carrying water to people’s houses or GVEA trucks going out to fix outages.
Industrial trucking needs industrial haul roads.
To my knowledge, there are only two legally designated industrial haul roads in Alaska, the privately owned road at Red Dog Mine and the Klondike Highway. 17 AAC 35.010 and following sections, sets out how the state can designate an industrial haul road. The process is long, detailed and the user of the haul road must initiate it, apply for the process to happen and pay for it. To my knowledge, the Alaska Department of Transportation has never required Kinross to respect and abide by our state laws by going through this process.
Can you explain to me and to the thousands of local residents whose lives are going to be severely hampered by this proposal why this legal process has not happened?