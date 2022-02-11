 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indifference is indefensible

  • Comments

Indifference is indefensible

To the editor: As I hold his picture and quote from the XIV Dalai Lama, I contemplate his words and feel the need to share them beyond my small circle, and I ask myself, as well as my co-citizens, about our goals and behaviors. He writes: “To remain indifferent to the challenges we face is indefensible ... what we must do therefore ... Is to strive and persevere and never give up.”

Our goals may be different; mine include helping to insure that voting rights are safe and available for all citizens, to show and work for respect and equal protection of the law for all, no matter our skin color, our faith, or our economic status, to help slow down our environmental degradation, to live closer to sustainability, and survive Covid-19.

Secondly, I write to honor the life of gentle Thich Nhat Hanh, as well as that of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; their writings, I believe, are well worth reading and contemplating.

Lastly, I refer back to Sir Isaac Newton’s words that reminds us, “Every body preservers in its state of rest ... unless it is compelled to change ... by forces impressed thereon.”

As a population we are now flooded with biased news, misinformed and propagandized social media, and recalcitrant egos. It will be the questions that we ask ourselves that will determine if we are indifferent or not.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.