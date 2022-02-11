Indifference is indefensible
To the editor: As I hold his picture and quote from the XIV Dalai Lama, I contemplate his words and feel the need to share them beyond my small circle, and I ask myself, as well as my co-citizens, about our goals and behaviors. He writes: “To remain indifferent to the challenges we face is indefensible ... what we must do therefore ... Is to strive and persevere and never give up.”
Our goals may be different; mine include helping to insure that voting rights are safe and available for all citizens, to show and work for respect and equal protection of the law for all, no matter our skin color, our faith, or our economic status, to help slow down our environmental degradation, to live closer to sustainability, and survive Covid-19.
Secondly, I write to honor the life of gentle Thich Nhat Hanh, as well as that of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; their writings, I believe, are well worth reading and contemplating.
Lastly, I refer back to Sir Isaac Newton’s words that reminds us, “Every body preservers in its state of rest ... unless it is compelled to change ... by forces impressed thereon.”
As a population we are now flooded with biased news, misinformed and propagandized social media, and recalcitrant egos. It will be the questions that we ask ourselves that will determine if we are indifferent or not.