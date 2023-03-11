 Skip to main content
Increasing the BSA

To the editor: Recently, the Alaska House Education Committee heard House Bill 65, “Increase the Base Student Allocation (BSA).” It was a brief hearing, acting solely as an introduction, but it was an essential first step during this legislative session in the conversation about education funding.

I have heard loud and clear from teachers, students and school boards that schools are struggling. They are dealing with significant increases in costs like heating, insurance and supplies while seeing state support for schools remain mostly flat-funded over the past eight years. Class sizes are increasing, programs are being eliminated, and schools are being closed at some locations around the state.

