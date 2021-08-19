You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Incompetent national Democrats

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: A critical aspect of scientific debate is the willingness to discuss differing ideas. However, as the woke generation and misnamed “progressive” Left have seized power we now have a dumbed-down political standard. The current operative is thou shalt not challenge political dogma like Critical Race Theory. To do so is “racist.”

Moreover, as Alexander Ocasio-Cortez stated on “Meet the Press,” the filibuster should be abolished because Sanders/Cortez socialism is what “people want.” Debate is not necessary.

As all citizens of Afghanistan now know, if you put your faith in so called “progressive Democrats” when the chips are down, good luck. Indeed, Biden hypocritically blamed the Afghans, arguing that his disgraceful handling of the transition was not relevant. The only issue at stake in the venal news media is whether Biden’s popularity will suffer, not whether millions of Afghans who trusted the United States will be ground under. Similarly, the #MeToo movement now has a new target. While likely guilty, comparing Cuomo’s inappropriate touching to women in Afghanistan losing their right to education and being abused by Sharia law is lopsided.

In the 60s when MLK Jr. asserted his simple belief that all men and women, Black and white, are created equal, he was ostracized because he didn’t behave like liberal elites felt Black men should behave. However, the real problem was his opposition, as a theology student, to abortion.

Meanwhile, in Congress, bipartisan senators crafted an infrastructure package which may die because Speaker Pelosi refuses to bring it to a vote in the House until her $3 trillion giveaway plan passes. Like Dunleavy’s Permanent Fund giveaway, this will bankrupt the USA. After all, she believes herself to be omniscient.

Here in Alaska, one can only hope that our weak-minded governor fails in bankrupting Alaska by corrupting voters to sell their birthright for a bowl of inedible porridge. And on the national level in 2022, voters will hopefully see fit to return Republicans to control both houses of Congress. While certainly not perfect, at least they believe in free debate of contrasting views and will admit they are imperfect. How quaint!

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.