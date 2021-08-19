Incompetent national Democrats

To the editor: A critical aspect of scientific debate is the willingness to discuss differing ideas. However, as the woke generation and misnamed “progressive” Left have seized power we now have a dumbed-down political standard. The current operative is thou shalt not challenge political dogma like Critical Race Theory. To do so is “racist.”
Moreover, as Alexander Ocasio-Cortez stated on “Meet the Press,” the filibuster should be abolished because Sanders/Cortez socialism is what “people want.” Debate is not necessary.
As all citizens of Afghanistan now know, if you put your faith in so called “progressive Democrats” when the chips are down, good luck. Indeed, Biden hypocritically blamed the Afghans, arguing that his disgraceful handling of the transition was not relevant. The only issue at stake in the venal news media is whether Biden’s popularity will suffer, not whether millions of Afghans who trusted the United States will be ground under. Similarly, the #MeToo movement now has a new target. While likely guilty, comparing Cuomo’s inappropriate touching to women in Afghanistan losing their right to education and being abused by Sharia law is lopsided.
In the 60s when MLK Jr. asserted his simple belief that all men and women, Black and white, are created equal, he was ostracized because he didn’t behave like liberal elites felt Black men should behave. However, the real problem was his opposition, as a theology student, to abortion.
Meanwhile, in Congress, bipartisan senators crafted an infrastructure package which may die because Speaker Pelosi refuses to bring it to a vote in the House until her $3 trillion giveaway plan passes. Like Dunleavy’s Permanent Fund giveaway, this will bankrupt the USA. After all, she believes herself to be omniscient.
Here in Alaska, one can only hope that our weak-minded governor fails in bankrupting Alaska by corrupting voters to sell their birthright for a bowl of inedible porridge. And on the national level in 2022, voters will hopefully see fit to return Republicans to control both houses of Congress. While certainly not perfect, at least they believe in free debate of contrasting views and will admit they are imperfect. How quaint!