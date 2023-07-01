 Skip to main content
Inclusivity trumps disrespect

To the editor: This week, Bible Baptist Church is displaying a (yet again another) offensive message. Please help to call out the negativity they sow in our town, this time against the LGBTQ+ community. And let your readers know that many do not share and do not want to hear about their disrespectful views.

Their sign suggests that expressing pride in one's sexual orientation or gender identity is something to be condemned or viewed as destructive. It disregards the importance of inclusivity, acceptance and celebrating diversity.

