Inappropriate 'toon

To the editor: There is nothing humorous about the massacre of children or their teachers. Nothing is funny about what the local police did or did not do. That this horrible event should inspire anyone to make a “cartoon” about it is incomprehensible.
Even though the point appeared to be the ineptitude of the Texas police official, the subject is way too serious to justify this disgusting political cartoon. It is the most insensitive thing I ever seen printed in our paper. The News Miner should be very ashamed for passing along this ugly bit of trash.