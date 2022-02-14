 Skip to main content
In support of the Salvation Army store

To the editor: It was unbelievable that our local Salvation Army retail store was able to keep relatively stable hours this fall and early winter. Even while being impacted by a pandemic, personal and family tragedies, massive amounts of snowfall, and December’s unusual rain and ice, the reduced but very dedicated staff often managed to keep the store open for business. When that proved impossible, there was a respectfully worded sign posted on the door apologizing for any inconvenience to members of our community. During this time, no doubt due to a very reduced workforce, racks and shelves were less routinely replenished.

Imagine my delight when returning in mid-January to our community’s Salvation Army store to see, among other retail innovations, an entirely remodeled toy, game and puzzle area, a lovely Valentine’s Day display, and replenished clothing, footwear, linens, household goods and kitchenware.

The book area had once again been organized (occasionally, members of our community become overly enthusiastic and neglect to leave an area as neat as they found it).

Additionally, two of the things that I really appreciate about our local Salvation Army store is that the background music is never obnoxious, and my greetings to staff are warmly received and reciprocated. I feel noticed and respected.

It is, of course, common sense that items that are in “such horrible condition” would not be donated to the Salvation Army store by individuals in our community. This would undoubtedly make sorting and tagging faster, safer, and more respectful for the people working there.

A few years ago, a member of our community drove into and destroyed one of the large front windows of our local Salvation Army store. The associates working there were fortunately, and rather miraculously, unharmed. They cleared the broken glass from shelves, racks, display cases, and the floor. Plywood was used to cover the open space.

Many months elapsed before resources were available to replace the plywood with glass. “It’s nice to have light and sunshine again,” one of the longtime employees told me. Indeed.

Jean Hannon,

North Pole

