In support of Savannah Fletcher

To the editor: Hello. My name is Doug Tansy. I am president of the Fairbanks CLC, and I am writing to you today to tell you about our endorsed candidate Savannah Fletcher.
Savannah is a woman who is known for her ability to draft pragmatic solutions to difficult problems. She is the current Borough Planning Commissioner and has been helpful approving permits for daycares, local businesses and trails within the city limits. I believe that as an assembly member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough she will be even more helpful for our community.
What strikes me most about Savannah is her approach to government. She treats each position she earns as an act of service to the community, and does all she can to strengthen public services for those in need. Her efforts to improve the public library, recycling center, and transfer stations, are examples of a candidate who understands the benefits of a functional local government. She also wishes to improve broadband services for high speed, high quality access to the internet, which will undoubtedly benefit the average Fairbanks resident, particularly those currently looking for jobs.
Not all candidates can claim this level of professionalism. Her opponent for example, Patricia Silva, wishes to use the position in order to further inflame America’s culture war. She frequently shares Qanon conspiracies on social media which range from how her political opponents are discarding the bones of children in underground tunnels, to how the Corona Virus is not actually a virus at all. When a candidate has this level of ignorance and blatant animosity towards those around her, it makes one ask: does this really represent us? Is she the one to speak for nearly 100,000 people across the borough? I think not, which is why it is so important that we vote Savannah Fletcher on Oct. 5, and make sure that our assembly is not politicized in a way which makes the community worse off.