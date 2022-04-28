 Skip to main content
In support of Loving Companions

To the editor: I am writing in support of Loving Companions, where my son and I have volunteered for six years. We chose this shelter because other shelters did not accept volunteers younger than 18. I cannot say anything about the dogs, as we volunteered only for cats, but the cats' quarters were always orderly, clean and the cats taken care of. Of course, we encountered some very sick cats because people drop off animals in horrific conditions, and Donna turned no animal away.

If you are a no-kill shelter, you will by definition have very old, feral and very sick animals that no one wants. I am a witness that some of the feral cats, initially impossible to adopt, after three and even four years of patient efforts, were socialized enough to be adopted. In fact, all of them got adopted at the end.

Donna Buck-Davis loves animals and gives them all she can, including her personal income. Since the shelter relies exclusively on donations and volunteers, inevitably there are periods when she is limited in what she can offer. Donna and the shelter saved thousands of animals over the years, and the shelter has done many times more good than bad for sure.

We thank Donna for her selfless dedication and will miss our favorite charity.

