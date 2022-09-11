In memory of Lance Mackey

To the editor: I am truly blessed and honored to know Lance.
Lance has been an inspiration to me, and I know, many others. The way he battled on through life with many obstacles in his way — even through it all he seemed to look for the positive in things and share a smile with you.
I have followed dog mushing from a vey young age and love the sport and way of life. I was in awe of what Lance was able to accomplish. I was also able to spend time with Lance racing legend cars, and he was as competitive on the track as he was on the trails.
Mush on in heaven and rest easy my friend, you’ll be missed.