Letter to the Editor

In her shoes

To the editor: Alana Malloy. I, too, have been in her shoes. I was in a “good ole boys” culture as well, always holding and executing a man’s job. Fortunately, I grew up with four brothers, I could manage most of it.

I met and worked with very few men in the workplace who were law abiding and respectful, and I managed much like the latest Funky Winkerbean comic (News-Miner 5/27/21), about a woman comic book illustrator creator, back when it was a good ole boys organization. I handled things pretty much the same way that character did.

I, too, went to personnel. That person flew straight to my persecutor and pre-warned him of my complaint. Needless to say, nothing was resolved to my, and other victims’, satisfaction. Stonewalled. Dismissed out of hand.

I support her. Now, supporters, and one who witnessed and was appalled, have come forward. Well, where were you then? Did you speak up? File your own complaint? Were you afraid of your own repercussions? Detriments to advancement? Promotions?

We—- my husband and I — did not file a lawsuit as I would have suffered to this day public shaming for not “sucking it up,” which we would likely have endured although we would have prevailed under then and current law.

Fairbanks Police Department, your entity is adding to the community’s distrust of policing in general and deterring many well-qualified applicants. You will lose, and continue to lose, by your actions. City of Fairbanks, where are you?

 

 

 

 

