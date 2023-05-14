 Skip to main content
In defense of Justice Clarence Thomas

To the editor: In the recent PBS special, “Power and Politics on the Supreme Court,” focusing on the nondisclosure of gifts by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the public is treated to a leftwing conspiracy theory that makes rightwing conspiracists green with envy.

Apparently, while many of us have been blithely assuming the Supreme Court has been steadily drifting conservative due to long term efforts by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to appoint strict constitutionalists to the court, numerous expert authors tell you how Clarence Thomas thinks, and moreover that he and his wife are actually now running the Supreme court. Wow!

