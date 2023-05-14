In defense of Justice Clarence Thomas

To the editor: In the recent PBS special, “Power and Politics on the Supreme Court,” focusing on the nondisclosure of gifts by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the public is treated to a leftwing conspiracy theory that makes rightwing conspiracists green with envy.
Apparently, while many of us have been blithely assuming the Supreme Court has been steadily drifting conservative due to long term efforts by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to appoint strict constitutionalists to the court, numerous expert authors tell you how Clarence Thomas thinks, and moreover that he and his wife are actually now running the Supreme court. Wow!
Moreover, the hit piece uses the time tested liberal technique of selectively quoting facts. After all nothing enrages Eastern liberals more than to have their prejudices intellectually challenged.
Indeed, Thomas is famous for his utterance that using allegations of sexual misbehavior to almost kill his nomination was a classic liberal “high-tech lynching” (which it absolutely was, having watched the hearings).
The hearing, presided over by a weaseling Joe Biden, reeked like a Southern courtroom during segregation, and portrayed Thomas as a rough oaf who violates women. Moreover, he broke the unwritten Bostonian rule (a highly segregated city) that a dark black man doesn’t marry a nice attractive white girl; a sure measure that he doesn’t know his “place.”
But the main problem is that Thomas dared to oppose affirmative action, and, as many other practicing Catholics, personally opposes abortion. And even more galling to Eastern elite liberals, Thomas actually believed as a Black man that he was just as smart as Yale prep school types (an assertion fully agreed with by Missouri’s principled Sen. Danforth, who employed Thomas when he was Missouri attorney general).
Currently, while the hubristic prudes at PBS hold the high ground, my money is still on Clarence and wife Ginny. You have to love someone who wore overalls to law-school classes at Yale.