In defense of breastfeeding

To the editor: Savannah Fletcher, you are a role model for all citizens, not just mothers. Thank you for making time in your busy life to serve our community. Please keep fighting, and, of course, feeding your baby as needed. I am completely disgusted by Mr. Adam’s point of view (in a letter to the FDNM editor) that babies should not be fed if he is around and that mothers should be hidden away.
