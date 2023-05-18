In consideration of school bus and ore haul truck coordination

Mr. Kurt Elliot’s recent letter to the editor about ore haul planning is directly contradicted by many facts. I have recently looked into planning for school bus and ore haul truck coordination.
I found no listed numbers for Jeremy Huffman, the CEO of Black Gold Transport, and I could connect with a live person, not even in accounting at Black Gold Transport, so I called and talked with Ryan Hinton, school transportation supervisor for the borough. Ryan was open, helpful and informative.
All the borough’s buses have GPS systems that allow real or near-real time tracking for comparison of planned route with actual route. The data comes to the borough through its contract with Durham, a national school bus provider that uses a GPS vendor called Zonar. To Ryan’s best knowledge, there is no contract between Black Gold Transport and the school district or between Black Gold Transport and Durham regarding truck-bus coordination.
It seems reasonable to assume that Black Gold Transport would have to have some kind of explicit contract/agreement/arrangement with both Durham and the borough to gain access to the Zonar data since, according to Ryan, parts of that information are about particular students and are more protected relative to public access than other parts.
At the borough assembly meeting a few weeks ago, when the assembly took pubic testimony on and voted on a resolution relating to the proposed ore haul, Jeremy Huffman stated that Black Gold will use a GPS system to coordinate bus-truck travel. However, Steve Hovenden, a member of Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, attended a recent outdoor show in Fairbanks. He talked with three people at a booth who were recruiting drivers for the local Durham bus service.
The three recruiters stated that there is no GPS device on local school buses and they are not going to use any. When I shared with Ryan the conflicting information from Jeremy’s pubic testimony and the Durham people’s statements, he commented that the recruiters were probably drivers themselves who were unaware that their buses were equipped with GPS tracking hardware/software and he had no opinion on why Jeremy announced publicly that Black Gold Transport was going to use a GPS tracking system to continuously connect the trucks with the buses.
First, according to Ryan, all the buses are equipped with GPS hardware/software
Second, all the buses have two-way radios with only auditory connection
Third, so far as I have heard, there is no visual display of GPS information for the driver to pay attention to; someone in a borough school district office watches the GPS information and, when necessary, communicates with the driver, by radio that does not require the driver to take eyes off the road to read and interpret a GPS screen, about the route situation
Fourth, safe truck bus coordination would seem to be impossible without communication among at least four entities: bus driver, borough GPS monitor, Black Gold Transport GPS monitor and haul truck driver
Fifth, the day-to-day school bus stop number on the entire route flexes between 100 and 120; there may no students to pick up at a stop, or a stop may be unusable and kids have to be driven to another stop; this day-to-day fluidity, especially in dark, snowy, icy winter conditions, would seem to pose insurmountable obstacles to accurate, real-time coordination of buses and trucks, when the trucks would be trying to go at maximum speed possible given road and visibility conditions
Sixth, this information does not include the simultaneous presence on the entire route of many other kinds of vehicles, including large state machines clearing snow on many winter days
Seventh, there is no equipment powerful enough to remove over-turned ore haul trucks from the road, to disentangle such trucks from collisions with other vehicles, or to clean up spilled ore.