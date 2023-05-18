 Skip to main content
In consideration of school bus and ore haul truck coordination

Mr. Kurt Elliot’s recent letter to the editor about ore haul planning is directly contradicted by many facts. I have recently looked into planning for school bus and ore haul truck coordination.

I found no listed numbers for Jeremy Huffman, the CEO of Black Gold Transport, and I could connect with a live person, not even in accounting at Black Gold Transport, so I called and talked with Ryan Hinton, school transportation supervisor for the borough. Ryan was open, helpful and informative.

