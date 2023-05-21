In consideration of long-term threats to abortion services

To the editor: As the relentless political attacks on the rights of women to access health care continue nationwide, Alaska has managed to stay somewhat out of the fray, thanks to our state constitution. However, with Gov. Dunleavy promising to make inroads against women’s health, making Alaska “the most pro-life state,” we can be sure that more attacks will come.
While abortion is still legal in Alaska and your best option if needed is to get medical advice from your doctor or from Planned Parenthood, for those considering long-term threats to abortion services, you might want to stock up on medications now. The website Plancpills.org has information about how to get medication abortion pills online, with or without a prescription. Cost when last checked was between $90-$170 for a full abortion kit, including one mifepristone and four misopristol pills. Kits come with complete instructions, and reliable websites like Planned Parenthood or Kaiser can walk you through what to expect. These kits can be purchased in all 50 states and they come in the mail completely disguised as to their content. Credit card payments do not indicate the nature of your purchase.