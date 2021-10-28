In consideration of economic alternatives for Alaska

To the editor: I just finished reading the headline article in today’s (Sunday, Oct. 17) paper about Kelly Tshibaka’s bid for the Senate.
I am struck by two things. The first is that the paper made this a front page, headline article. The piece seems to be a political support article for Ms. Tshibaka. I hope there is another piece in the works that headline’s Lisa Murkowski, if she chooses to run, or any other candidate. And, to clarify, I am not writing this to support Lisa Murkowski. I am addressing what seems to me to be a free political ad on the part of the newspaper.
The second point I would like to discuss comes from the last four paragraphs of the article. Ms. Tshibaka states that Sen. Murkowski’s vote in favor of Deb Haagland for Interior secretary was objectionable. Ms. Tshibaka’s reasons were based on her pro-oil stance. She used reasoning that the oil industry was the route that made a difference in her parents (specifically, her mother) “getting out of poverty and making it into the working class.” I have the impression from the article that she believes the oil industry should stay the same in order to provide Alaskans with future jobs, as was provided to her parents in the past.
This reasoning is flawed. We can’t continue doing the same things we have always done just because it worked in the past. We need to develop new opportunities that don’t negatively impact the environment. I am concerned that Ms. Tshibaka would not be willing to look at alternative sources of income that are more modern and environmentally sound, if elected. We need people in office who are forward thinking, creative and willing to look at new economic possibilities.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.