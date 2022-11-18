In case you didn't know

 Skip to main content
To the editor: Several years ago, I had an Alaska resident tell me that the Navy didn’t do anything in the Vietnam War. I didn’t say anything in return because I was totally surprised at his ignorance.

I went to Vietnam in August of 1966, assigned to the Patrol Boat, Riverine units — 33-foot gun boats. We covered the Mekong and Bassac rivers from the South China Sea to the Cambodian border.

