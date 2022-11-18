In case you didn't know

To the editor: Several years ago, I had an Alaska resident tell me that the Navy didn’t do anything in the Vietnam War. I didn’t say anything in return because I was totally surprised at his ignorance.
I went to Vietnam in August of 1966, assigned to the Patrol Boat, Riverine units — 33-foot gun boats. We covered the Mekong and Bassac rivers from the South China Sea to the Cambodian border.
Back to the statement “The Navy didn’t do anything in Vietnam.” I know a fella who earned the Silver Star. I know a fella who earned the Navy Cross. I know a fella who earned the Medal of Honor. I know fellas who were issued the Purple Heart and fellas who didn’t earn it. As for me, I didn’t get a scratch. However, I did get two field promotions.
We had fellas of all nationalities — I was the Alaskan Indian. We stuck together, protected each other, depended on each other and partied together. We never had one racial incident. I am proud of this.
On the website — look up “Brown Water Navy” — I saw a picture of my boat, #64, recovered after being sunk by enemy fire. No, I was not on it when this happened.
So now you know. The Navy was involved. We were called “river rats.” And also, don’t forget the the aircraft carriers, jets and the jet plane pilots — all Navy.
Yes, the Navy was in Vietnam.