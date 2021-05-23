You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

In appreciation of teachers

  • Comments

To the editor: I would like to say “thank you” to our public school teachers and administrators.

It’s hard to know where to begin, but here it goes: Thanks for putting together an online curriculum, essentially overnight, back in March 2020 when this deadly and divisive pandemic started. Thanks for giving parents options for the 2020-21 school year, with Alaska Smart Start guidelines for blended learning, eLearning and homeschooling. Thanks for going back into the classroom, at your own personal risk, when the school board reopened schools for in-person learning against the recommendation of local and national health care experts, with no requirement to meet CDC Covid-19 mitigation guidelines, and before teachers were eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Thanks for keeping our kids safe in physical classrooms and engaged and motivated in online classrooms. Thanks to music and band teachers for navigating the technical challenges of teaching and orchestrating music virtually. Thanks for your dedication and commitment to education despite working in a system that creates uncertainty about your employment because it does not forward fund education.

Thanks, most of all, for guiding my kid, and all kids, with care and compassion through the challenges and joys of learning during a time of unprecedented difficulty.

Please know we, your community, appreciate you.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.